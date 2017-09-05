Modi China visit: At BRICS Summit, PM unveils 10 new mantras for global transformation

PM Modi suggested “ten noble commitments” through which the BRICS leadership for global transformation can be achieved.

Modi China visit: Seeking strong partnership among the BRICS nations Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that these nations have developed a framework cooperation and contributed to the stability in a world of uncertainty. PM suggested “ten noble commitments” through which the BRICS leadership for global transformation can be achieved. Creating a safer world, creating a greener world, creating an enabled world, creating an inclusive world are some of the mantras of the prime minister. Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is holding talks in China’s port city of Xiamen today. This is the first bilateral meeting after the end of 73-day Doklam standoff between the two countries.

Here are the details of 10 mantras of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brics Summit:

1. Creating a safer world: PM Modi said organised and coordinated action on at least three issues like the counter terrorism, cyber security, and disaster management the objective can be achieved.

2. Creating a greener world: Narendra Modi also raised concerns about the environmental challenges. He suggested to take concerted action on countering climate change through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance.

3. Creating an enabled world: The prime minister said by sharing and deploying suitable technologies to enhance efficiency, economy, and effectiveness the Brics nations can attain this objective.

4. Creating an inclusive world: Modi also asked the countries for an inclusive world by economic mainstreaming of people including the banking and financial system.

5. Creating a digital world: The prime minister said to create a digitised world the countries needs to bridge the divide within and outside their economies.

6: Creating a skilled world: Modi also pitched for skilled workers by giving future ready skills to millions of youth.

7. Creating a healthier world: Modi said by cooperation in research and development activities to eradicate diseases, and enabling affordable healthcare for all, a healthier world can be created.

8. Creating an equitable world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the countries need to provide equality to all particularly through gender equality.

9. Creating a connected world: PM has also suggested a point that is against protectionism. He said all the nations need to enable flow of goods, persons and services.

10: Creating a harmonious world: To achieve this the prime minister said there is a need to promote ideologies, practices and heritage that are centered on peaceful coexistence and living in harmony.