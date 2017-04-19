‘Modi-CBI conspired to prevent Presidential bid of LK Advani’: Lalu Yadav on Babri Masjid demolition case revival

Former Bihar chief Lalu Yadav. (Twitter)

The revival of conspiracy charges against BJP leader LK Advani and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case is a conspiracy to stop him from becoming the President of India, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav alleged while talking to Hindi news channel Aajtak today. Lalu told the news channel that the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conspired with the CBI to prevent the presidential bid of Advani.

The BJP and VHP are so dangerous that they don’t even care about their own people, Lalu alleged, while adding that people who were behind the demolition of Babri Masjid should get punishment.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday revived the criminal conspiracy charges against senior BJP leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid Demolition case. Following the SC verdict, the senior leaders would have to face the full trial on conspiracy charges in the case.

The case dates back to December 6, 1992 when kar sevaks of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demolished Babri Masjid, a centuries-old Islamic structure in Ayodhya. The incident triggered communal riots across the country, claiming lives of over 3000 people, according to reports. The site of the mosque was disputed as many Hindus believed, and continue to believe now, that it is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The apex court on Wednesday made it clear that no adjournment in the case would be given under normal circumstances. No judge, hearing the case, would be transferred, ANI reports. In its verdict today, the SC also made it clear that no case would be filed against Kalyan Singh, who now holds the post of Governor of Rajasthan.

The Babri Masjid demolition conspiracy case against these leaders would now be shifted from a court in Rae Bareli to Lucknow.

Some other leaders facing criminal conspiracy charges are Sadhvi Ritambara, Satish Pradhan, Champat Rai Bansal and Late Giriraj Kishore.

The CBI had filed a plea in the SC for restoring the charge of conspiracy against the leaders.