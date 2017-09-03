Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Scope for further expansion of Narendra Modi ministry

There are speculations that nominees from the JD-U and AIADMK could be inducted in the ministry later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi still has scope for inducting six more ministers in his council of ministers, whose current strength is still lower than the constitutional limit of 15 per cent of the total strength of Lok Sabha.

Currently, there are 75 members in the Modi ministry – 27 cabinet ministers, 11 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 37 are Ministers of State, which is still short of the maximum number of 81.

