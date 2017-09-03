Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: PM congratulates ministers, says their wisdom will add immense value

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated all the ministers who took oath as Cabinet ministers and Ministers of State. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated all the ministers who took oath as Cabinet ministers and Ministers of State and said their wisdom “will add immense value” to his government. As many as four junior ministers were elevated to the cabinet rank and nine new faces were inducted in the cabinet, including four former government officers who were named Ministers of State in a reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – the oath taking ceremony was held earlier today. PM took to Twitter and wrote: “I congratulate all those who have taken oath today. Their experience & wisdom will add immense value to the Council of Ministers.”

Prime Minister in particularly congratulated Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtal Abbas Naqvi, and Piyush Goyal in tweet. He wrote: “I congratulate my colleagues @dpradhanbjp, @PiyushGoyal, @nsitharaman and @naqvimukhtar on joining the Union Cabinet.”

Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were among the minister who have been given Cabinet rank. While Shiv Pratap Shukla, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Virendra Kumar sworn in as Ministers of State. Ex-IAS officer Alphons Kannanthanam, the former Mumbai police chief Satyapal Singh, former home secretary RK Singh, Anant Kumar Hegde and former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri was also sworn in as MoS.

As per the report by PTI, the selection of nine new names for ministership has been done by Modi keeping in view the 4Ps – passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen, to deliver on his vision of a new India, official sources said.