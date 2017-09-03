Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu named Commerce Minister

Modi Cabiner reshuffle: Former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu named Commerce Minister. (PTI)

Former Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu was appointed as the new Commerce minister after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government went in for a major Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday morning. The reshuffle of cabinet took place in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. Suresh Prabhu had offered his resignation from the Railway ministry after a series of train accidents in the country. The new Commerce minister took to Twitter to express gratitude to the railway fraternity for their support, love, and goodwill. After attending the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prabhu said he will cherish the memories. Prabhu tweeted,”Thanks to all 13 Lacs+ rail family for their support, love, goodwill. I will always cherish these memories with me. Wishing u all a great life.”

He added: “Congrats to all members of #TeamModi for new responsibility. Making our country better is our common mission. #NewIndia #cabinetreshuffle.” He also congratulated Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on their elevation to the Union Cabinet. Former Power Minister, Piyush Goyal has replaced Prabhu as the new Railway minister.

Thanks to all 13 Lacs+ rail family for their support,love,goodwill.I will always cherish these memories with me.Wishing u all a great life — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 3, 2017

Congrats to all members of #TeamModi for new responsibility.Making our conuntry better is our common mission.#NewIndia #cabinetreshuffle — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 3, 2017

Meanwhile, India for the very first time got a first full-time lady Defence Minister in the form of Nirmala Sitharaman – she is the second to hold the ministry after former PM Indira Gandhi. The Former State for Finance and Corporate Affairs minister was elevated to her new role after the cabinet reshuffle. She is also a former national spokesperson for the BJP. After an abrupt resignation of Manohar Parikar from the position of Defence Minister, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was handling the crucial ministry.