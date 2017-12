An earthquake of moderate intensity shook the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. (Image: IE)

An earthquake of moderate intensity shook the Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. The quake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit the Nicobar Islands region around 5pm, a statement from the Indian Meteorological Department said. The epicentre of the quake, at a depth of around 10 km, was located at latitude 8.6 degree North and longitude 92.4 degree East. The tremor was also felt in other islands of the region