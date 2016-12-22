Mock me as much as you want but answer the questions: Rahul Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi quoted famous Urdu poet Ghalib and said, “Har ek baat pe kehte ho ke tu kya hai, tumhi kaho ki yeh Andaaz-e-Guftagu kya hai” (IE)

Addressing a Jan Akrosh rally in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack on him earlier today. Gandhi said that he had earlier asked the Prime Minister a few questions but the PM did not answer the questions, instead made fun of them. Gandhi said that the Prime Minister was welcome to make fun of him but must answer the questions asked by him and the youth of the country. Gandhi quoted famous Urdu poet Ghalib and said, “Har ek baat pe kehte ho ke tu kya hai, tumhi kaho ki yeh Andaaz-e-Guftagu kya hai”.

Gandhi spoke about the demonetisation drive causing grave inconvenience to the common people and stated the PM’s statement from earlier where the latter had said that the thieves were standing outside queues outside banks and ATMs. Gandhi addressed PM Modi in his statement and said that those people were not thieves but the honest and poor people from India. Gandhi added that it was not those who stood in queues were corrupted, but the ones who travel with Pm Modi in planes. Gandhi further said that Indian farmers were committing suicide every day, and the Congress had gone to the Prime Minister with these problems but the PM did not make any promises, did not say a thing on the matter. Gandhi said that all the black money in the country wasn’t in cash and all the cash wasn’t black money. Gandhi said that only 6% of all the black money was in cash. Most of the black money hoarders kept their invested in gold, real estate and deposited in Swiss Bank accounts.

Gandhi asked as to how many black money hoarders had the Prime Minister caught and put in jail. Gandhi sid that PM Modi had waived off Vijay Mallya’s loan of Rs 1200 crore. He asked as to why the PM targetted the 6% of black money but not in the other 94%. Earlier today, Gandhi’s official Twitter handle had published a few documents showing how much money PM Modi had received from industrialists. However, it has to be noted that the authenticity of these papers remains questionable. Gandhi said that with demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not conduct surgical strikes on black money but fire bombed the poor people of the country.