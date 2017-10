The incident occurred around 12 noon at Mandi House station when the mobile phone of Mrityunjay Singh (29) caught fire in the concourse area.

A passenger’s mobile phone caught fire at a Delhi metro station today leading to minor smoke. The incident occurred around 12 noon at Mandi House station when the mobile phone of Mrityunjay Singh (29) caught fire in the concourse area, a senior official said. Immediately, he said, an on-duty CISF officer brought in a fire extinguisher and put out the fire. A small group of passengers gathered at the spot, but no one was injured, he said.