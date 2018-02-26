Mobile app launched to facilitate ration card holders in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal government today launched a mobile app for ration card holders of the state, particularly in remote areas, to get their feedback on the functioning of the public distribution system and also facilitate them to register complaints. (Reuters)

The Himachal government today launched a mobile app for ration card holders of the state, particularly in remote areas, to get their feedback on the functioning of the public distribution system and also facilitate them to register complaints. The initiative would ensure easy availability of essential commodities to the consumers and help keep strict vigil on the functioning of 150 LPG agencies and 374 petrol pumps in the state, an official said.

Consumers can download the app on their android mobile phones by searching ePDSHP from the Google Play Store. After installing the app, consumers can enter their mobile and Aadhaar number and get a soft-copy of their ration card, provided the Aadhaar and the ration card are linked, the spokesman said. The digital ration card would contain information regarding details of ration to be provided to the consumer during that particular month and also its rates, he added.

The consumer would be able to give his feedback regarding the functioning of fair price shops through the app, register complaints and also find contact details of the department and officials concerned, the official said. Similarly, a toll-free number 1967 was launched for consumers to register complaints regarding the quality of essential commodities being provided through fair price shops. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Director Madan Chauhan said the department had received 856 complaints over the toll-free number and efforts were being made to redress them.