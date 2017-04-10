Mob attacks 26 policemen, tries to set one on fire

As the policemen were returning after arresting the culprits, they were stopped by a mob, who argued with them and later attacked them

In a shocking incident, policemen were attacked, out of which a policeman was set on fire by a mob of around 25 people, mostly women, as reported by TOI. The policemen had gone to Irani basti in Ambilvi in search of two chain snatchers, who were allegedly hiding there. As the policemen were returning after arresting the culprits, they were stopped by a mob, who argued with them and later attacked them by pelting stones. As reported by TOI, injuries were inflicted on two policemen – the sub-inspector and one constable.

In order to help the accused the mob even poured kerosene on one of the police officials. Police had received an information about the culprits, Samir Irani and Hasan Irani Sayyed, who were said to be hiding in the village. A probe has been initiated and a complaint against the accused has been filed, said Ajit Jadhav, assistant police inspector, as reported by The Indian Express. In reply to the incident, the family has said that Samir was suffering from the fever and was falsely involved in the case by the police. They also said that to stop police from arresting Samir, they had poured kerosene on herself, as reported by TOI.

Though this is not the first case, in the past too, police personnel have been attacked. Last year, keeping in mind the attacks on policemen, at a press conference Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a set of measures to protect the policemen, especially the traffic cops.

The Chief Minister had also that CCTV cameras will be installed across the city; to assure the safety of policemen and the residents.

Focussing on the health of the cops, The Chief Minister had also launched a programme named ‘Heart Health’ for Mumbai’s policemen. He also said that on 29th September, policemen can get a free heart assessment at Asian Heart Hospital.