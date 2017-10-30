MNS workers attack hawkers near Vashi railway station

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly attacked hawkers near Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai in a bid to evict them from the station premises(PTI file photo)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly attacked hawkers near Vashi railway station in Navi Mumbai in a bid to evict them from the station premises, police said. The incident occurred this afternoon when a group of around seven workers attacked the hawkers outside the station, a Vashi police station official said.

“We have registered a case of rioting against them and process to arrest them is underway,” he added. Yesterday, MNS workers and hawkers had clashed near suburban Malad railway station in Mumbai. After MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed a rally in south Mumbai earlier this month over the death of 23 people in a stampede on the staircase of the foot overbridge (FOB) at suburban Elphinstone Road railway station last month, MNS workers took upon themselves the task of removing hawkers from station premises.