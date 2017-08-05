MNS film wing challenges Mika Singh to hold concert in Maharashtra

Singh, popular for his hip-hop dance tracks, is scheduled to perform in Houston in the US on August 12 (Bollywood Hungama)

The film wing of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has warned singer Mika Singh, after he posted a video on the Internet saying he was ‘looking forward’ to celebrate the Independence Day of India and Pakistan. Singh, popular for his hip-hop dance tracks, is scheduled to perform in Houston in the US on August 12, ahead of the independence days of Pakistan and India on August 14 and 15 respectively. In the video, Mika urged his fans in Houston to join him in celebrating the independence days of India and ‘Apna Pakistan’, drawing the ire of MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Amey Khopkar. “Mika Singh is doing Hamara Pakistan concert in USA. Open challenge to him, try holding a mic (microphone) in Maharashtra now.” Khopkar tweeted.

The MNS leader also told PTI that he would write to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take “suitable action” against the singer for his “unpatriotic” remarks. “Mika’s comment on Pakistan is a ‘cruel joke’ in the wake of the ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC, resulting in deaths of innocent civilians and the armed forces personnel,” Khopkar said.