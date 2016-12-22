  3. MLA Abu Azmi seeks 90-minute break for Muslims on Friday, writes to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Following Uttarakhand government's footsteps, MLA Abu Azmi has written to Devendra Fadnavis asking for a 90-minute special break for Muslim community.

By: | New Delhi | Published: December 22, 2016 4:52 PM
Following Uttarakhand government’s footsteps, MLA Abu Azmi has written to Devendra Fadnavis asking for a 90-minute special break for Muslim community. MLA Abu Azmi, on Thursday,  wrote to Maharashtra CM, asking for a special break, every Friday. The 90-minute break would only be for Muslim employees for their Friday prayers. A similar step was taken by Uttarakhand government recently.

The decision which was taken by CM Harish Rawat in a cabinet meeting was welcomed by Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyaya. Under the new rule, all government employees will be given the time off between 12:30 PM till 2PM. Upadhyaya, welcoming the statement told ANI, “It should be welcomed and people’s belief and every religion should be respected”.

However, opposing party, BJP did not taken the decision that well. BJP claimed that the decision was not without a motive. BJP called this decision a ‘stunt’ and said that it was taken in the wake of upcoming elections. Congress, reacting to the same has said that those who are calling this move a ‘stunt’ should introspect.

Muslim community in Maharashtra has been raising other demands as well. Two days ago, on Tuesday, 3 lakh Muslims had also carried out a peace march in Beed by the umbrella organisation Muslim Aarakshan Sangharsh Kruti Samiti demanding reservation and speeding up the investigation into the missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed case.

