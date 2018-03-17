MK Stalin supports concept of ‘Dravid Nadu’, but denies undertaking any campaign

A day after Telugu Desam Party exited the NDA, DMK President MK Stalin today said that he would welcome a situation in which all southern states will come together and form “Dravida Nadu”.

A day after Telugu Desam Party exited the NDA, DMK President MK Stalin today said that he would welcome a situation in which all southern states will come together and form “Dravida Nadu”. According to ANI, Stalin, who was in Erode yesterday, said this when he was asked a question by reporters that “if there is a situation where all southern states combine together to form a Dravidian Nadu, what is your opinion?”. After Stalin commented on the possibility of the demand od Dravid Nadu, ousted AIADMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran differed on the issue. Dhinakaran said that these paths by the DMK leader will take him nowhere in the future. “First let him focus on Cauvery issue, what has he done in all these years when he was in power? He should use his influence to solve the matter, he is taking a route which leads nowhere,” said Dhinakaran.

However, Stalin was quick to point out later that he said this after being asked a question on this issue and he is not taking any initiative to do the same. “Yes I had made remarks on Dravida Nadu but it was only after I was asked a question on it but this does not mean that I am undertaking the campaign for Dravida Nadu,” MK Stalin said while clarifying his earlier statement on Dravida Nadu. Stalin’s statement on Dravida Nadu comes after his letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami, in which he urged him to support TDP’s No-Confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

On Thursday, YSR Congress Party’s YV Subba Reddy submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Secretary-General seeking to move a motion on ‘No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers’ in Lok Sabha. Then, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu announced support for the motion. YSR submitted the no-confidence letter in the wake of the Modi government’s denial to grant of a special status category to Andhra Pradesh.

Dravida Nadu is an idea which was espoused by EV Ramasamy ‘Periyar’in which the Dravidian homeland would consist of Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada speakers. Based on this concept, he advocated the idea of Dravida national identity. He founded his party Dravidar Kazhagan with this as one of the founding principles back in the 1940s to redeem the identity and self-respect of Tamils.