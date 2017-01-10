MK Stalin slams demonetisation, says Dravidian movement is about social integration and equality, not doles or freebies

MK Stalin criticised the Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation move, saying, “We first supported the decision, thinking that it would tackle black money. (Source: PTI)

From Sasikala’s first public appearance on TV to Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam’s inaugural speech, followed by Kamal Haasan’s controversial statement on jallikkattu and biriyani, the India Today South Conclave has been grabbing eyeballs and creating headlines. Day 2 is no different, especially with DMK’s MK Stalin, addressing the gathering, with a special focus on developing the state and bringing investments to the Tamil Nadu.

MK Stalin criticised the Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation move, saying, “We first supported the decision, thinking that it would tackle black money. Now we feel sad because the implementation has caused suffering to ordinary people and we feel sad that we had supported the move initially.”

He stated, “Tamil Nadu has become the best state for industrial development. The best policies are not about doles or freebies – we should not be perceived that way. The economical development of Tamil Nadu has been growing consistently – it marks a good future for the country itself. Dravidian movement in this state is focused on development and not to give freebies. That perception is wrong.”

MK Stalin further stated, “Equality for everyone is the cornerstone of the Dravidian movement – any development programme should address every person across all social strata. This is why the DMK has always followed this – which is why we were repeatedly elected five times in Tamil Nadu. We eradicated poverty – Rs 1 for one kilo rice, it is DMK which brought this in the state. Tamil Nadu has the best public distribution system in the country – even the Supreme Court made an observation on this. We believe that even the last person in the state should be benefited – that is what the Dravidian movement is all about. Social integration is key to the Dravidian movement.”

What makes MK Stalin’s address significant is that it is his first TV appearance after being appointed by the party as the political heir and successor of DMK chief Karunanidhi.