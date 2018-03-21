MK Stalin objects to clauses in 15th Finance Commission, writes letter to 10 Chief Ministers

Stalin, objecting to a ToR clause in regard to consideration of population data and dispensation of funds, said that a unilateral decision from the government hurts principles of federalism.

DMK working president MK Stalin on Wednesday objected to a clause in the Union government’s Terms of Reference (ToR) in 15th Finance Comission. Stalin, objecting to a ToR clause in regard to consideration of population data and dispensation of funds, said that a unilateral decision from the government hurts principles of federalism. Stalin made his remarks in a letter written to the chief minister of Tamilnadu, Telangana, Odisha, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradrsh, Karanataka and Kerala. “1- I have written to @CMOTamilnadu @VNarayanasami @vijayanpinarayi @ncbn @TelanganaCMO @siddaramaiah @Naveen_Odisha @MamataOfficial @ArvindKejriwal @capt_amarinder, Regarding the unilateral decision of the centre which affects the fiscal autonomy of the states. (sic)” he said.

In its latest move, Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC) had decided to use the 2011 Census as a basis for all decision making, including the allocation of funds and limitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies on the basis of the population. Till now, the 1971 Census has been used for these purposes so that states are not discouraged on the part of taking population control measures. This was incorporated as a formal part of the Constitution through 42nd amendment in 1971. The consensus was originally scheduled to be used till 2001. However, the government had further extended to 2026 by the 84th Constitutional amendment.

Stalin said that the Centre’s decision to use 2011 Census for financial devolution will affect the equitable distribution of central tax revenues. “Union Govt’s ToR for XV FC, to use 2011 census for financial devolution will affect the equitable and just distribution of central tax revenues to the states which implemented effective population control measures,will be a travesty of justice,unconstitutional and undemocratic,” Stalin said.

The govt’s unilateral decision contradicts the principles of federalism and states could be reduced to that of a municipality, I urge the centre to frame a new ToR in consultation with all the states and GST Council

Contending that unilateral decision contradicts the principles of federalism, Staling urged the Centre to frame new ToR in consultation with all states and the GST Council. “States could be reduced to that of a municipality,” he said.

Stalin further urged PM Narendra Modi and FM Arun Jaitley to take a step in this regard. “I urge Hon’ble PM @narendramodi and Finance Minister @arunjaitely to modify the undemocratic ToR to XVFC and ensure financial justice to the progressive states. (sic),” he said.