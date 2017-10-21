MJ Akbar meets Egyptian President Fattah el-Sisi to strengthen bilateral ties

Akbar laid a wreath at Indian soldiers cemetery and remembered their valiant sacrifices in the World War II. (Image: PTI)

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar today met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral relationship. The meeting, during which a range of regional and international issues were discussed, took place at Alamein as Egypt observed the 75th anniversary of the historic battle of El Alamein. Akbar laid a wreath at Indian soldiers cemetery and remembered their valiant sacrifices in the World War II. “Laid wreath at Indian soldiers cemetery at Alamein. Remembered their valiant sacrifices in World War II,” he tweeted.

During the meeting, Sisi praised the historical bilateral ties and expressed Egypt’s keenness to continue enhancing the relations, state news agency MENA reported. The President, who visited India in September 2016, said he was looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt.

He also said that it was important to prepare a joint committee to activate the cooperation between the two countries in all fields. The meeting was attended by India’s Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry.

Akbar delivered a message to Sisi on behalf of Modi expressing India’s desire to strengthen relations between the two countries and to form a partnership with Egypt, spokesperson of the Presidency Alaa Yousef said in a statement. Both sides discussed regional and international issues and agreed to continue exchanging high profile visits.

The decisive World War II Battle of El Alamein – which began on October 23, 1942 – pitched the forces of British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery’s against the Afrika Korps of Germany’s Erwin Rommel. The battle was a major turning point in the war, halting the advance of the Axis in North Africa and paving the way for the final victory there the following year.