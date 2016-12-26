Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha citing health issues

A controversy had erupted in April 2016 after Mithun had failed to turn up for the third consecutive session of the House.

Veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha citing health issues. 66-year-old Mithun was nominated to Rajya Sabha by Trinamool Congress. If reports are to be believed, Mithun was unhappy after his name surfaced in multi-crore Saradha Chit fund scam. Mithun was the only to person to voluntarily return the entire amount of money he had received from the firm. He has submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman, sources in TMC said.

Mithun, on June 16 this year, had sent a draft of Rs 1.19 crore to the Kolkata Enforcement Directorate office. The veteran actor was summoned by in Saradha scam by ED. Despite his nomination, Mithun largely remained absent from Rajya Sabha.

In his first two sessions, Mithun had only appeared twice in the Rajya Sabha. PTI reported that Mithun had attended the Upper House for three days only. In his letter, Mithun wrote to the Chairman that because of his health condition he is not been able to fulfil his duty in Rajya Sabha and that is why he is relinquishing his seat, PTI quoting sources reported. Mithun was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014.

