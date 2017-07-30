Mission Indradhanush: Centre asks all private TV, radio channels to promote government’s immunisation programme

The Modi government launched the initiative to ensure that all children under the age of two and pregnant women are fully immunised with all available vaccines. (Image: PTI)

The Centre has asked all private television and radio channels to publicise the government’s immunisation programme – ‘Mission Indradhanush’ – as part of their corporate social responsibility activities. The Modi government had in December 2014 launched the initiative to ensure that all children under the age of two and pregnant women are fully immunised with all available vaccines. Under the immunisation programme, children are vaccinated against seven preventable diseases — diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, tuberculosis, measles and hepatitis B.

“Keeping in view the significance and meaningfulness of this cause, all private satellite TV/FM radio channels and their associations are requested to give adequate publicity to ‘Mission lndradhanush’ in a befitting manner, pro bono, as part of their CSR activities,” Director (Broadcasting), Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Amit Katoch said in a letter to all TV and FM radio channels.

He said the electronic media has always been at the forefront in carrying such messages and is a powerful tool to reach out to the people across the country. “In order to make this mission a success, it has been felt that support, assistance and contribution of private TV channels and FM radio channels will be of immense use,” he said.