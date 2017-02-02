Mission impossible! Who kept Arnab Goswami quiet for a full 40 seconds? Check this out

Arnab met veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and decided to play a mannequin challenge. (Video grab)

In an unprecedented incident, former Editor-in-Chief of Time Now, Arnab Goswami, who is infamous for being a loud motormouth during debates, kept silent for 40 seconds. Prior to the launch of his new media venture, Arnab met veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and decided to play a mannequin challenge. And most unexpectedly, the man who is reputed for being the loudest in the room, kept silent for 40 seconds.

Describing the incident in a humourous tone, Anupam Kher tweeted, “‘Anything Is Possible’!!! We at @actorprepares managed to keep #ArnabGoswami still & quiet 4 sometime. #MannequinChallengeWithArnab. #JaiHo.”

Goswami resigned as the editor-in-chief of Time Now on November 1 and announced the launch of his new venture following that. Days back, Following complaints by Rajya Sabha MP and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, against the former editor-in-chief of Times Now, Arnab Goswami, over the naming of his new venture, Goswami has announced that he has changed the name of his venture from ‘Republic’ to ‘Republic TV’.

Being the Managing Director and editor-in-chief of ARG Outlier Media, Arnab Goswamy sought permission for his new media venture in a letter addressed to the ministry. In the letter the former Times Now editor-in-chief wrote, “We would like to bring to your kind attention that the name of our news channel is being changed from ‘Republic’ to Republic TV’.”