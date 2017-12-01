Miss World Manushi Chhillar says Bollywood not in mind; to further pursue education

Manushi, whose family belongs to Haryana and lives in the capital, is pursuing her MBBS degree from the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Khanpur Kalan village in Sonepat. (Twitter)

Her dance performance on “Nagada sang dhol” song during Miss World 2017 pageants made many of her co-contestants think that she is a “Bollywood actress”, but Manushi Chhillar is not eyeing Bollywood as of now. She wants to complete her medical education after her tenure as Miss World gets over. “My contestants did think that I was a Bollywood actor,” the 20-year-old told IANS on phone from Mumbai when asked about getting into Bollywood now as that is something that happens naturally to beauty pageant winners. “As of now, I am excited about my journey as Miss World because this one year is going to be incredible. I have really not given Bollywood a thought, so lets see after one year when I get back to college because I have to complete my education as well,” she added. While pursuing her course in medicine in an all-girls medical college in Haryana’s Sonepat district, Manushi was crowed Miss World 2017 at a glittering ceremony in the seaside resort city of Sanya in China. But this limelight is not going to take her away from education. “You will see a future doctor soon because medical is a long course. I feel that as a doctor and a Miss World, you kind of aim the same thing. You make people’s life comfortable (with conversation and activities). As a Miss World, I will be able to understand people even better,” she said.

Manushi, whose family belongs to Haryana and lives in the capital, is pursuing her MBBS degree from the Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Khanpur Kalan village in Sonepat. A gifted poet, painter and Kuchipudi dancer, Manushi wants to be a cardiac surgeon and has been associated in a project for menstrual hygiene among women. She feels that after becoming Miss World, the project will get more exposure. “I am really happy that Miss World pageant takes keen interest in my projects. Now, I can actually expand and reach out to larger number of people,” said Manushi, who also won the ‘Miss Campus Princess’ and ‘Miss Haryana’ title in less than one year. She feels that hailing from India gave her an edge during the Miss World ceremony.

“What made me different is that I am from India and I took with me all the love and learning. I was just having a good time, enjoying. I was just myself and I think that made things easier for me,” said Manushi — who also feels that with great power comes great responsibility and she is going to make the most of it. “Every thing comes in a package, so I am just going to enjoy. If there is a negative thing that will come in, I will figure out how to circum when it happens,” she said when asked how she reacts in tough time.