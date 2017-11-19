Miss World 2017: That winning moment! Watch | Manushi Chhillar’s 1st reaction after she won crown

Do you know how Manushi Chhillar reacted to the decision?

Every Indian felt proud of Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar when she bagged the coveted crown of Miss World 2017. But, do you know how Manushi Chhillar reacted to the decision? What was Manushi’s 1st reaction after she got to know that she had just won the prestigious Miss World 2017 contest? This video is now going viral on social media. The video shows what happened when Manushi Chhillar was announced Miss World 2017 – It’s the video of the winning moment. India’s Manushi Chhillar on Satuday won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China, bringing to an end the country’s dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant. The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico. Manushi Chhillar was presented the crown by Stephanie Del Valle, the last year’s Miss World winner from Puerto Rico at the event in Sanya City Arena in China. The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza. Manushi Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966. Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Haydon in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000, the last for India.

WATCH video of Manushi Chhillar’s winning moment at Miss World 2017 pageant:-

Video footage of Manushi Chhillar winning the Miss World 2017 pageant that these paid media won’t show you.. pic.twitter.com/FyTgzhUQOR — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) November 19, 2017

In the top five round, Manushi Chhillar was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary. Her answer will surely make tears well up in your eyes!

“I think a mother deserves the highest respect and when you talk about salary it’s not always about cash but I feel it’s the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has always been the biggest inspiration in my life. All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary,” Manushi Chhillar said to a wide-applause.

WATCH:-

According to Manushi Chhillar’s profile on the Miss World website, she aims to be a cardiac surgeon and wants to open a chain of non-profit hospitals based in rural areas. A trained Indian classical dancer, Chhillar has a passion for outdoor sports and actively participates in paragliding, bungee jumping, snorkelling and scuba diving besides sketching and painting. Her personal motto, as described on the website, reads: “When you cease to dream you cease to live” and “Courage to give flight to your dreams and the ability to believe in yourself makes life worth living”.