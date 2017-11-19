Miss World 2017: PM Narendra Modi, CM Manohar Lal Khattar congratulate winner Manushi Chhillar

PM Modi said: “Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Manushi Chhillar on her winning the coveted Miss World 2017 pageant in China. Modi said India is proud of her. Taking to the micro blogging site Twitter, PM Modi said: “Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment.” Chhillar won the title 17 years after Priyanka Chopra was awarded at the top pageant contest. The 20-year-old from Haryana, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from 118 countries. Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle gave away the coveted crown to the winner. Chillar had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was announced the first runner up, while Miss England Stephanie Hill was declared the second runner up at an event held at Sanya City Area. Meawhile Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also cogratulated her saying, “Congratulations to Manishi Chillar, daughter of Haryana, on becoming Miss World 2017.”

हरियाणा की बेटी मानुषी छिल्लर को मिस वर्ल्ड 2017 बनने पर बहुत-बहुत बधाईI — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 18, 2017

On he Twitter handle Chhillar wrote:”Thank you, everyone, for your constant love, support, and prayers. This one’s for India.” The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza at the event, which was televised live globally. Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966.

In the top five round of the competition, Chhillar was asked which profession, according to her, deserved the highest salary. “I think a mother deserves the highest respect and when you talk about salary it’s not always about cash but I feel it’s the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has always been the biggest inspiration in my life, ” she answered. “All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, I think it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary,” Chhillar added to which there was a wide-applause.

Earlier, Miss India Manushi Chillar, 21, was named one of the five winners of the Beauty with a Purpose award at Miss World 2017 on Saturday. The other winners of the title are contestants from South Africa, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines. Manushi, born to doctor parents, studied at St. Thomas School in New Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.