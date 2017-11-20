Miss World 2017: Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Ministers laud Manushi Chhillar

Haryana CM ML Khattar lauds Manushi Chhillar

Celebrations broke out in Manushi Chhillar’s native Bamnoli village near Rohtak while several ministers led by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lavished praise after the 20-year-old was crowned Miss World 2017 at a grand event in China. Congratulating the Haryana-born medical student, Khattar said “she has made the state and the nation proud by winning the crown”. The chief minister said it was a matter of great pride that girls of the state were getting success in all fields. Manushi Chhillar, won the coveted crown at a glittering event in China yesterday, ending the country’s 17 year long dry spell at the top pageant contest.

Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000. Congratulating Manushi Chhillar, Haryana’s Health and Sports Minister Anil Vij said that “she has made her state and the country proud”. The state’s Women and Child Development minister Kavita Jain tweeted that Manushi Chhillar’s success showed that the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign was moving forward on the right track. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who is an MLA from Haryana, also congratulated her. You have shown that Haryanavis excel in every field and make India proud, he said. Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda also congratulated her. “From @SakshiMalik, Kalpana Chawla, Phogat sisters to @ManushiChhillar it’s the Haryana girls making the nation proud!,” Hooda tweeted. As the news of her winning the coveted pageant contest broke, Manushi Chhillar’s native village Bamnoli in Jhajjar district, near Rohtak, erupted in joy.

Her uncle, Dr Dinesh Chhillar, told reporters in Rohtak that girls from Haryana have made everyone proud. “Manushi is multi-talented. She has great interest in dance and painting. She is a shining star, who has made her state and the country proud,” he said. Villagers in Bamnoli were euphoric as well. “She has made us so proud. A month back, we were celebrating Diwali and it is Diwali time once again for us,” said a village elder. He said that even Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who had won the title earlier, hails from Ambala in Haryana. “From beauty to brains, to proving their mettle in the sports arena, girls from Haryana have always made us proud. Late astronaut Kalpana Chawla, sports personalties Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik, Phogat sisters and now Manushi, these are names of just a few of of them who have brought laurels,” he said. Manushi Chhillar’s feat is also a proud moment for the Chhillar-Chhikara Khap, he said. While many women in the village could be seen singing traditional songs in her praise, many youngsters, who were joined by some elders as well, danced to the beats of the ‘dhol’. Ladoos and sweets were distributed in the village where a festive atmosphere prevailed.