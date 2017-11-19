Miss World 2017: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi congratulates winner Manushi Chhillar

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today said that the country’s future lies in the indomitable spirit and excellence of our youth. (PTI/Twitter)

Congratulating India’s Manushi Chhillar on being crowned as the winner of the beauty pageant, Miss World 2017, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today said that the country’s future lies in the indomitable spirit and excellence of our youth. The Congress leader’s tweet read, “Congratulations to Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on her achievement. Our young achievers make us proud. India’s future lies in the indomitable spirit & excellence of our youth.” Chhillar, a 20-year-old medical student from Haryana, won the coveted crown at a grand event in China yesterday, bringing to an end the country’s dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest. Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

She edged out four other top contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from over 100 countries. Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966.