Miss Universe 2017: India’s Shraddha Shashidhar crashes out, fails to reach top 10

Miss Universe 2017: India’s Shraddha Shashidhar has crashed out of this year’s pageant. Shraddha Shashidhar, model and the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017 could not make it to the top 10 at the event being held in Las Vegas, US. Ten finalists have been chosen in the Miss Universe pageant. India had pinned high hopes on Shraddha after the recent crowning of Haryana’s Manushi Chhillar at this year’s Miss World Pageant in Sanya City. The contestants who could make into the top 10 were USA, Venezuela, Philippines, Canada, South Africa, Spain, Brazil, Colombia, Thailand and Jamaica.

This year’s edition of the Miss Universe pageant has separated contestants by geographic region for the first time. The 92 women on Sunday were divided into three regions: Americas, Europe, and Africa and Asian Pacific. Four contestants from each region are guaranteed to advance to the finals. Four other women regardless of the region will also move forward in the competition. This year’s pageant has more contestants than ever before. Cambodia, Laos and Nepal are being represented for the first time in the show.