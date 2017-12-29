Misleading advertisments? Government to bring new bill on consumer protection

In his response, Paswan said the current consumer protection law is 31 years old and the NDA government has drafted a new bill. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2015 and referred to the Standing Committee. (Representational Image)

Consumer Affairs Minister Ramvilas Pawan today asked members in Rajya Sabha not to delay the approval of a proposed bill on consumer protection after one of them raised the issue of misleading advertisments. As SP member Naresh Agrawal raised the issue, Paswan said the cabinet has approved a new bill and urged the lawmakers not to refer it to the Standing Committee and delay the approval process, after it is introduced in Parliament. Responding to the issue during the Zero Hour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu referred to an advertisment through which a company claimed to reduce weight in 28 days. He said after making payment of Rs 1,230 to the company as demanded, more money was sought for delivering the “original” medicine to reduce weight. “You know my mentality. I did not leave the matter there,” the Chairman said, adding that he asked his staff to raise the matter with the concerned ministry. The minister concerned, he said, acted promptly and an inquiry was carried out. Naidu said it was found that the advertisement originated from the US and added that it should be examined how to check such advertisments. In his response, Paswan said the current consumer protection law is 31 years old and the NDA government has drafted a new bill. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2015 and referred to the Standing Committee. He said the Standing Committee gave “good suggestions” and the Union Cabinet approved the new bill. He urged the MPs not to send the bill again to the Standing Committee so that it could be passed at the earliest.

Several other matters were raised during the Zero Hour. Rajani Patil (Congress) raised the issue of the major fire that broke out in a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel in Mumbai last night, in which 14 persons have been killed. Patil said incidents like building collapse or fire are discussed at the time of accident, but later forgotten and sought a long term policy to ensure safety of the people.

BJD member Dilip Kumar Tirkey urged the Centre to increase the minimum support price for paddy to Rs 2,930 a quintal. K K Ragesh (CPI-M) raised the issue of farmers suicide in the country. He said farmers all over the country are agitated and demanded waiver of their loans.