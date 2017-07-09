Misa Bharti Rs 8,000 cr money laundering case: ED raids Delhi farmhouse of Lalu Yadav’s daughter, here is what has happened so far

Misa Bharti Rs 8,000 Cr laundering case: Three properties linked to Misa were raided by Enforcement Directorate, followed by hours-long questioning with the former and her husband Shailesh. (Express Archive)

Misa Bharti Rs 8,000 Cr laundering case: Just a day after properties allegedly linked with Lalu Yadav were raided by the CBI, his daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar too faced a setback in an alleged Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case – this was on Saturday. Three properties linked to Misa were raided by Enforcement Directorate, followed by hours-long questioning with the former and her husband Shailesh. The incident came a day after 12 locations of Lalu Prasad, his family members as well as those linked to him were raided by the CBI in a separate case of corruption on Friday. Lalu has alleged the actions by central agencies as a political vendetta.

Here’s how things unfolded on Friday and Saturday

– Misa Bharti’s three properties – farmhouses in Ghitorni, Bijwasan and Sainik Farms – were raided on Saturday morning by Enforcement Directorate.

– Later, Misa Bharti, who is also an MP from RJD, was questioned by the ED for hours.

-It was reported by various news channels that Lalu Yadav’s son in law, Sailesh Kumar, was also questioned and was taken to Sainik Farms raids.

– The properties where raids were carried out are linked to Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar and M/s Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited.

-As reported by Indian Express, the case involves a sum of Rs 8,000 crore

– The probe also involves two brothers, Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain, and others who are alleged to have laundered several crore rupees using shell companies.

– Earlier, Rajesh Agarwal, a Chartered Accountant allegedly linked to Bharti, was arrested by the central probe agency.

– Earlier on Friday, CBI teams raided 12 location Lalu Yadav in a case of alleged corruption during his term as Railway Minister.

– Lalu and several members of his family were also booked by the CBI for alleged irregularities in tender allotment to a private firm Sujata Hotels for the maintenance and functioning of BNR hotels in Ranchi and Puri.

– Lalu Yadav, the current chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal, termed the raids as vendetta politics of Narendra Modi government. RJD supremo alleged that his family is being targeted.

– The RJD supremo, lashing out at Bharatiya Janata Party, said, “When I came to know about the raids this morning, I told my children (Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and health minister Tej Pratap Yadav) and wife that they should welcome the CBI officials and allow them to search whatever they were looking for,” Lalu said during a press conference at State Guest House in Morabadi. “It was not fair on the part of the CBI to raid the houses of my children in my absence.”