Misa Bharti money laundering case: ED questions RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter for 8 hours

Misa Bharti was interrogated on her alleged role in relation to a firm. (ANI)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter and Rajya Sabha Member of the Parliament Misa Bharti was today questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for close to eight hours today in the Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case, according to ANI. She deposed before the sleuths in the morning at around 11 AM, PTI report said. Her statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said officials. As per them, Bharti was interrogated on her alleged role in relation to a firm, M/s Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited, and her her links with a Chattered Accountant, who was earlier arrested by the agency. The agency had conducted raids in the farmhouses of Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar and the firm in the national capital on July 8.

Yesterday, Bharti’s husband was also summoned by the agency, who reportedly skipped the date. Sleuths’ raid on July 8 had come a day after CBI raided the premises of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in a corruption case. Her husband Shailesh Kumar was also summoned. The summons were issued to Bharti and her husband in connection with the Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case, probe of which is being conducted by the agency against two businessmen brothers, Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain, and others who allegedly siphoned off crores of rupees using over 90 shell companies. Brothers were arrested under PMLA, PTI said.

The arrested duo also dealt with Ms Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited, of which Bharti and her husband were directors in the past.

The aagncy during its investigation found that nearly 1,20,000 shares of M/s Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited were bought in 2007-08 at Rs 100 per share by four shell companies –M/s Ad-Fin Capital Services (India) Pvt. Ltd, M/s Mani Mala Delhi Properties Pvt. Ltd., M/s Diamond Vinimay Pvt. Ltd and M/s Shalini Holdings Limited, the PTI report added.