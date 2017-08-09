Misa Bharti money laundering case: Court to consider supplementary chargesheet against RJD leader’s CA Rajesh Agarwal

RJD leader Misa Bharti. (AFP)

The Patiala House Court will consider supplementary chargesheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti’s Chartered Accountant Rajesh Agarwal on September 4th, in connection with a Rs. 8,000 crore money laundering case. On July 21, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Agarwal in connection the case. On July 8, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided three Delhi premises of Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar and a firm allegedly linked to them in the money laundering probe involving shell companies. The ED is the third central probing body investigating alleged financial irregularities by Lalu Prasad’s family after the CBI and the Income Tax department, which recently attached Benami assets worth about 180 crore rupees. The ED had arrested CA Rajesh Agarwal on March 20 for providing accommodation entries of about Rs. 60 lakh to a firm owned by Bharti and her husband.