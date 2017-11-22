Miraculous escape! Railways train passes over man in UP’s Deoria; watch video of this epic survival tale

(Source: GGTV/YouTube)

Train accidents are nothing new to India. We come across news of train accidents where people regrettably lose their lives or are injured at distressing intervals. Something similar happened in Uttar Pradesh on November 15, only this time there was no casualty! In a miraculous escape, a man from the Deoria district defied death with his quick wit in a crucial situation at Deoria’s Bankata Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. A video of this incident was posted on social media platforms and has gone viral since then.

In this video, one can see an unidentified man who, in order to catch a train, takes a shortcut and crawls under a stationary goods train instead of taking the foot-over bridge. However, unexpectedly, the goods train at Deoria’s Bankata Railway Station started moving while the man was still under it. Showing his smartness and quick thinking skills, this man decided to lie down flat on the tracks, while the train passed above him. As soon as it had rushed by, he stood up and walked away without any injuries. Here is the video of the incident:

In a similar incident on June 7, a Mumbai girl had survived a near-death experience after she was run over by a speeding train at a railway station. The girl who was later identified as Pratiksha Natekar of Mumbai’s Bhandup, seemingly unaware of the train coming towards her, was running across the tracks at a railway station in an attempt to climb on the platform at the time of the accident.

By the time, she realised that a train was coming towards her, it was already too late. She was hit by the train with force and went to the ground. The video shows that the girl was thrown in the middle of the track by the impact and the train moved over her. However, the girl miraculously received only minor injuries and was taken to Rajawadi Hospital. She was discharged after treatment!