Miracle man walks away alive after a goods train runs over him; WATCH

What happens if a person comes accidentally under a train? Obviously, the person will die. But it does not apply to Radheshyam. A resident of Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, the old man surprised everyone, including himself for sure, when he got up after a goods train ran over him and that too for a straight three minutes. Leave aside serious injury, he did not even receive a scratch on his body, reports Hindustan Times. According to the report, Satna’s Jawahar Nagar resident Radheshyam was trying to cross the railway track between two platforms at Satna railway station. In a hurry to reach to platform number 1, the man opted to crawl beneath a goods train standing on the platform. While he was crawling, the train started moving. But instead of succumbing to panic, he stayed calm. The man immediately lay down flat on the track with his limbs parallel to the tracks. He remained in this position until the entire coaches passed away. However, it shocked the people standing on the platform. while many would have prayed for his well being, some also captured the moment and shot video of the no less than a miraculous incident.

The video, which was then shared on the Internet, went viral. In the video, the man has been clearly visible lying on the railway track while the goods train is running over him. He has also seen standing up after the train passed. According to eyewitnesses, the man was beneath the train when it started to move. After it ran over him, they rushed to the track to help him get up. Meanwhile, the man called its God’s grace that he is alive. However asked how he went under the train, Radheshyam said that he did not know what had happened with him, the report added.