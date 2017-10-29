Minor hit by car in UP minister’s fleet, dies; CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Besides announcing the compensation, the chief minister directed the DGP to submit a detailed report and initiate strict action against those responsible for the incident. (PTI)

A minor boy was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the motorcade of an Uttar Pradesh minister near Colonelganj in Gonda district, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to announce Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased. Police said the minister’s cavalcade was passing through Colonelganj area yesterday. The boy was knocked down by one of the vehicles in the fleet and died on way to hospital. Besides announcing the compensation, the chief minister directed the DGP to submit a detailed report and initiate strict action against those responsible for the incident.

