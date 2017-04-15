Minor boy killed, one hurt in improvised explosive device blast in Chhattisgarh

A 13-year-old boy was today killed and a minor girl injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been laid by Naxals, went off in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, police said. (Representative Photo: PTI)

A 13-year-old boy was today killed and a minor girl injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been laid by Naxals, went off in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, police said. “The incident took place this morning when the children were playing in an open area at Kadaikhodra village under Antagarh police station limits,” Kanker Superintendent of Police M L Kotwani told PTI. “The deceased was identified as Sumrit and the injured girl as Kavita (9),” the SP said.

As per preliminary information, the children were playing in an open ground area in the outskirts of the village, located around seven kms away from Antagarh, when the explosion took place, resulting in the death of Sumrit on the spot, he said. When villagers were informed about the incident, a police team was rushed there and the injured Kavita was taken to Antagarh hospital, he said.

A Border Security Force (BSF) camp is located around 800 meters away from the spot in the same village and prima facie, it seems the explosive was planted to target security forces during their patrolling in the region, the SP said. The nature of bomb is yet to be ascertained and a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) is examining the spot, he added.

Earlier too, Maoists on many occasions have planted IEDs at several places, targeting security forces deployed in Bastar region, killing personnel besides villagers. On January 18 this year, two women and a minor girl were killed while four others injured in a pressure landmine explosion, triggered by Naxals, in the region’s Narayanpur district. Similarly, on January 23, a 56-year-old man and his son were injured in a pressure bomb blast in Sukma district.