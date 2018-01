“The web-portal will provide an end-to-end solution for processing interest subsidy for NULM schemes,” a government release said.

Ministry of housing and urban affairs and Allahabad Bank on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to provide a centralised platform for processing interest subsidy under the self employment programme component of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Urban Livelihood Mission . “The web-portal will provide an end-to-end solution for processing interest subsidy for NULM schemes,” a government release said.