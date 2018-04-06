Ministry of Defence website hacked; displays Chinese character

The Ministry of Defence website was hacked. Chinese characters were seen on the website.

The website of Ministry of Defence appeared to have been hacked today, an official from the Defence Ministry said.

There was also a Chinese character on the website. This indicated that the Chinese might be involved in the hacking of the website.

The homepage showed the message “The website encountered an unexpected error. Please try again later”.

Spokesperson of the Ministry told the media that he has seized control of the situation and is working with the National Informatics Centre to resolve the matter. It was also reported that the Chinese may have been involved in this crisis.

Earlier in February, the Ministry of Home Affairs official website became the victim of cybercrime as its web portal was hacked. In April 2015 TRAI’s website was hacked. ISRO and CBI have also been victims of cybercrime in the past.

(Further reports awaited)