Minister urges Arunachal Pradesh to explore possibilities to bring in cargo flights to Itanagar

Ashok Gajapathi Rahu addressing the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ at Indira Gandhi Park. (PTI)

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju today asked Arunachal Pradesh government to explore possibilities of bringing in more cargo flights as the state has immense potential in horticulture crops, floriculture and medicinal plants. Addressing the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ at Indira Gandhi Park here, the Union minister also expressed optimism that the state government would settle the issue of finding sites for the Green Field Airport in the state capital.

“We have gone around a ‘ding-dong’ battle for selection of the site for the proposed green field airport in the state capital,” Raju said in a lighter vein. He said a central team recently surveyed both the proposed airport sites at Karsingsa and Hollongi and his ministry is waiting for the report. Raju said the detailed report and its submissions would be then forwarded to the state government for a final call and hoped that work on the airport would begin soon.

“Please exploit the forward looking policies of the state as well as central government for your own benefits,” he said.

Referring to cashless transactions being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union minister said, “Dishonesty which is pulling down the country could be eliminated through digital economy.”

He said it was necessary that the country moved along with the government and they should work together for a better future.

Claiming that over Rs 40,000 crore was deposited in ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts across the country post-demonetisation, Raju said no rich man contributes to the nation but only the poor through their hard earned money.

“Quality of life needs to be improved and for this we need to contribute as well,” he said.

He said unlike the previous regime, now Indian citizens with Aadhaar card could open a bank account without any hassle.

