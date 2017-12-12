Minister Satyapal Singh: No boy will be ready to marry a girl who comes to mandap in jeans

Satyapal Singh. (ANI)

Union Minister and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh on Monday made a controversial statement over girls who wear jeans. Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD), Singh while addressing a gathering of students at the ceremony of foundation day of Maharana Pratap Siksha Parishad (MPSP) said,”no boy will be ready to marry a girl who comes to the mandap (wedding stage) in jeans.” MPSP is the academic venture of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. While addressing the gathering he said,”Koi aadmi agar kehne lage ki main jeans pehenke kisi mandir ka mahant ban jaaunga to log pasand karenge kya? Koi pasand nahi karega. Ya koi ladki jeans pehenkar ke shaadi ke bedi pe jaayegi to kitne ladke usse shaadi karna chahenge?” (No boy will be ready to marry a girl who comes to the mandap (wedding stage) in jeans. Similarly, no saint will be revered if he gives up his traditional attire and wears jeans.)

The minister further hailed the MPSP for preserving the values associated with Hindu culture and rendering services in the field of education and health. Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the program. Singh released two books with Adityanath on the occasion. These were: ‘Bhartiya Sanskriti’ and ‘Gorakshpeeth : Yoga Evam Sant Parampara’. Both volumes have articles of the chief minister.

With this comment the HRD minister has joined a long list of politicians that have earlier come under the spotlight for their sexist comments. Earlier, during the UP Assembly election campaign, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar made a remark on Priyanka Gandhi’s electoral campaign. Kaiyar had said that his party had ‘more women campaigners who were more beautiful than Priyanka Gandhi’. Another politician who made a sexist remark was Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi who came to the spotlight after he blamed women who wore ‘half dress’ while reacting about the mass molestation that occurred in Bengaluru during a New Year eve celebration there.