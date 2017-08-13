Minister of State, Health Faggan Singh Kulaste hints of conspiracy behind Gorakhpur tragedy

Amid the ongoing furore over deaths of multitudes of children in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College’s hospital, Union Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare Faggan Singh Kulaste on Sunday hinted that there could be a conspiracy behind this tragedy. (Source: PTI)

Amid the ongoing furore over deaths of multitudes of children in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College’s hospital, Union Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare Faggan Singh Kulaste on Sunday hinted that there could be a conspiracy behind this tragedy. “There may be a conspiracy behind this incident. It can be clearly observed from the comparison of the figures of children’s death before 9th and after that. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a probe into this matter and it is his responsibility today. The reason behind the Gorakhpur incident needs to be studied vividly. It will take time to improve the condition of the healthcare sector in Uttar Pradesh,” he told ANI. The medical college’s principal, Rajiv Mishra, was, earlier in the day, suspended from his duties.

The principal, however, later said that he resigned even as he owned up to the responsibility of the whole episode. He also said that the resignation was pre-planned. Contrary to this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday outrightly blamed the principal for laxity in performing his duty. “The supplier wrote a letter to the Principal on August 1 which was sent to the DG Medical Education on August 4 and the money was released on August 5. The money was released on proper time. When the money released by the Medical Education administration has reached there, is it the mistake of the Minister or the Principal? It was the careless behaviour of Principal towards his duty,” Chief Minister Adityanath said, while addressing the media.

According to data procurred from the BRD hospital, in five days – from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths occurred in the hospital. The procurred data also shows the number of oxygen cylinders sent for refilling each day, showing a clear shortage of liquid oxygen in the hospital.