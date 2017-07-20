Mining leases not renewed by Goa government to be auctioned

Parrikar said currently there are 277 valid iron ore mining leases in the sate. (Image source: PTI)

Iron ore mining leases which have not been renewed by the Goa government would be auctioned when their term expires in 2020, the assembly was informed today. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said there are 188 leases for iron ore mining which have not been renewed by the government and they would be put for auction when their extended contract term ends less than three years from now. “The government is planning to auction those mining leases which are expiring on March 31, 2020,” he said in a written reply tabled in the House.

Parrikar said currently there are 277 valid iron ore mining leases in the sate. “So far, 89 mining leases have been renewed and 188 leases have got the benefit of deemed extension as per the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015,” he said. “Iron ore production in Goa in 2015-16 stood at 7.29 MT, whereas the output was 20.00 MT in 2016-17,” the chief minister added.