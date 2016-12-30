Mine collapsed in Jharkhand: Several injured; around 50 workers feared trapped

In an unfortunate incident, several workers suffered injuries and many workers were feared trapped after a coal mine collapsed in Lal Matia area of Godda district of Jharkhand. (ANI image)

In an unfortunate incident, several workers suffered injuries and many workers were feared trapped after a coal mine collapsed in Lal Matia area of Godda district of Jharkhand. The incident took place late last night during the change of the shift. Injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment. Some machinery along with around 40-50 workers are suspected to be trapped inside the debris, CISF officials said. “On duty CISF sentry is safe. Rescue operation is underway and electric supply has also been disrupted” said CISF. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Patna is on the way, a report said. Additional manpower from Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) Sheetalpur were also pressed into rescue operation, the report said.

It has been learned that the mine is run by the Eastern Coalfields Limited. Chief Minister Raghubar Das directed the DGP and Chief Secretary to initiate relief and rescue operations at the earliest, according to The Indian Express report. “As of now, there are different versions of how many machines, vehicles and people are trapped. Relief and rescue operations are being initiated,” a police official said, adding things will become clear as the relief and rescue operations proceed further. Police sources said rescue operations were proving to be difficult to initiate as the exact extent of the damage was yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, four workers suffered injuries, two of them seriously, when the roof of a mine partially collapsed at Putki Balihari area in Dhanbad district. The mine falls under Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited. A senior district official said the four contractual workers were taking cable to a shaft of the hydro mines in lift when a part of the roof suddenly caved in trapping them.

The four were rescued and taken to a hospital where the condition of two of them was stated to be serious, the official said. The two seriously injured were now under treatment at Central Hospital, Dhanbad while the other two were being treated at a local hospital in the neighbourhood of the mines and were out of danger, the official added. The cause of the collapse was being looked into, the official said.

