Militants today hurled a grenade at a camp of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group in Shopian district but it exploded in the compound without causing any damage, the police said. Militants hurled the grenade on Special Operations Group camp in Imam Sahib area of Shopian this afternoon, a police official said. He said the grenade exploded near a boundary wall inside the compound. No damage was caused by the explosion, the official said.

(Further details awaited)