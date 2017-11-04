Militants fire on police team in south Kashmir, 2 cops injured

Militants today fired on a police team in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, injuring two security personnel, the police said. (Representative Image: IE)

Militants today fired on a police team in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, injuring two security personnel, the police said. “Militants fired upon a naka party of police near Police Station Rajpora in Pulwama, resulting in injuries to two of our personnel,” deputy inspector general (DIG) of police S P Pani told PTI. Pani said the injured policemen have been rushed to a hospital for treatment and their condition is stated to be stable. The area has been cordoned off and a search for the attackers has been launched, the DIG said.

He said it was not an attack on the police station. Meanwhile, a police official identified the injured constables as Abdul Salam and Munir Ahmad.