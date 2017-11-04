  3. Militants fire on police team in south Kashmir, 2 cops injured

Militants fire on police team in south Kashmir, 2 cops injured

Militants today fired on a police team in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, injuring two security personnel, the police said.

By: | Published: November 4, 2017 6:42 PM
Pulwama district, Kashmir, Pulwama district, Police station Rajpora Militants today fired on a police team in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, injuring two security personnel, the police said. (Representative Image: IE)
Top News

Militants today fired on a police team in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, injuring two security personnel, the police said.  “Militants fired upon a naka party of police near Police Station Rajpora in Pulwama, resulting in injuries to two of our personnel,” deputy inspector general (DIG) of police S P Pani told PTI.  Pani said the injured policemen have been rushed to a hospital for treatment and their condition is stated to be stable.  The area has been cordoned off and a search for the attackers has been launched, the DIG said.
He said it was not an attack on the police station. Meanwhile, a police official identified the injured constables as Abdul Salam and Munir Ahmad.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top