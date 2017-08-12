Militants fire at Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir, jawan injured in Kupwara

Militants opened fire on an Army camp in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a jawan, police said today. (Representative photo: PTI)

Militants opened fire on an Army camp in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a jawan, police said today. The militants fired at the Army building in Kalaroos area during the night, a police official said. Sunil Randhawa of the 17 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) was injured in the incident. The injured was taken to an Army hospital in Drugmulla where doctors stated his condition to be stable. The Army and police have launched search operations in the area to track down the militants, he added.