Milind Deora takes a dig at Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad; tweets a ‘great’ picture!

After all the domestic airlines including Air India decided to ban Ravindra Gaikwad, Shiv Sena MP who assaulted an Air India staffer R Sukumar, from flying in their aircraft, India’s former Minister for Telecom, IT Murli Deora on Monday took a dig at the Shiv Sena MP and tweeted a picture. “Not since the Wright Brothers have someone tried so hard to be airborne,” said the picture. Not just this, he even shared a joke which he might have received on WhatsApp. “Joke received on WhatsApp: BREAKING: Shiv Sena MPs demand fair treatment – ask their smartphone manufacturer to disable flight mode option ??”. Ouch! These tweets will surely going to hurt not just Gaikwad but also feelings of Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, In a grim reminder of the VVIP culture, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit an Air India staff with his slipper over business class sitting issue. “Yes, I hit him. He misbehaved with me,” Gaikwad said when asked about his action. Gaikwad was travelling from Pune to New Delhi when a scuffle broke out over the sitting arrangement. The MP claimed that his ticket was for business class but Air India provided him economy class. “Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit an Air India staff member with his slipper over seating issues. We have constituted a team to probe the whole incident,” Air India spokesperson said.

BREAKING: Shiv Sena MPs demand fair treatment – ask their smartphone manufacturer to disable flight mode option ?? — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) April 3, 2017

After this incident, Air India said that it is mulling preparing a no-fly list for unruly passengers. Last month, AirAsia India filed a police complaint in Bangalore against two drunk fliers for creating “nuisance” onboard one of its flights. In January, IndiGo was forced to tie down a passenger to his seat for being violent onboard one of its flight from Dubai for New Delhi.

According to the officials, between July 2016 and February 2017, 53 incidents of unruly behaviour by the passengers have been reported by the domestic airlines. According to the global aviation body, International Air Transport Association (IATA), “unruly passengers” are one of the top three safety issues that concern cabin crew. As per the IATA, in 2015, there were 10,854 reported cases of unruly behaviour by the passengers across airlines worldwide, which translate into one incident for every 1,205

flights.