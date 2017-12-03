Milind Deora hails London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, others for major success of his community football event

London Mayor Sadiq Khan arrives in India (Source: Milind Deora/Twitter Handle)

London mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday attended the annual community football event in Mumbai along with Bollywood heart-throb Ranbir Kapoor, Co-owner & Vice Chairman QPR, Amit Bhatia and Group CEO of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes. Former Union minister and industrialist, Milind Deora took to Twitter to convey his appreciation for their role in promoting his soccer event. He posted this on the social media site: “Very grateful to @SadiqKhan, #RanbirKapoor, @Amit_Bhatia99 & @tonyfernandes for lending their support to my annual community football event. We started out with 1,650 kids in 2009 & crossed 6,500 boys & girls this year.”

Khan, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday has fixed a busy schedule for himself, finding a perfect balance between Bollywood and business. Sadiq, a pivotal figure now in British politics, will visit Delhi, Mumbai and Amritsar during a three-day trip to India during which he will stress that despite Brexit, “London is open for business”. He will be accompanied by a delegation of UK business leaders and will meet politicians, investors and entrepreneurs on the trip, which is aimed at strengthening trade and investment links as well as promoting cultural exchange. He is also expected to attend a Bollywood party, which film producer Karan Johar has apparently organised for him.

The central message of his visit will be to assure the business community that the British capital remains open to Indian talent post-Brexit. “Following last year’s EU referendum, it is far more important to get the message of London is open out far and wide and I will be taking that message to India and Pakistan,” he said on the eve of his visit. “As someone whose grandparents were born in India, and whose parents moved to London from Pakistan, I feel a deep affinity for the subcontinent,” the mayor said. “But what excites me most about this trip is that I know it can deliver real benefits for Londoners. Benefits in terms of business and trade, jobs and investment, and in terms of cultural and technological exchange.”

Khan took a Jet Airways’ flight, the airline has recently launched third direct London-Mumbai flight. “Jet Airways is doing their bit to ensure that the London-India relationship really takes off. The new flight comes as a major boost for the relationship between our two countries and an opportunity to not only deepen and expand our economic ties but to forge even closer social and cultural ties too,” he said. Mumbai-headquartered Jet Airways recently added a third direct flight between London and Mumbai, taking the total number of direct flights between London and India to four.