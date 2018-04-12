Midnight protest: Rahul Gandhi to hold candlelight vigil at India Gate tonight over Kathua, Unnao rape incidents

To raise voice against the horrific Kathua and Unnao gangrape incidents, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold candlelight protest at India Gate at midnight today (Thursday).

To raise voice against the horrific Kathua and Unnao rape incidents, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold candlelight protest at India Gate at midnight today (Thursday), news agency ANI reported. Confirming the development, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice.” Earlier in the day, Rahul had tweeted on Kathua rape-murder, “How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?”

Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018

Kathua rape-murder

Jammu is on the boil since the brutal rape and murder. According to a report in PTI, Jammu’s bar association has opposed the action against the accused. The bar association alleged that minority Dogras were being targeted, the PTI report added. The Valley is witnessing protests demanding justice for the victim.

Unnao gangrape

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi wondered if PM Modi would observe a fast on the alleged rape and death of the complainant’s father in custody.

UP में अपनी बेटी के लिए न्याय की गुहार कर रहे एक पिता पर हुई बर्बरता ने मानवता को शर्मसार कर दिया है। आशा है कि प्रधानमंत्रीजी भाजपा शासन में महिलाओं पर हो रहे अत्याचार, कानून तंत्र की विफलता और बढ़ती अराजकता के लिए भी जल्द ही उपवास रखेंगे। pic.twitter.com/MsXOW0QbPW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2018

The Unnao gangrape case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself outside UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence. She alleged police inaction against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. In connection with the Unnao gangrape case, an SIT handed over its report to the Yogi government. An FIR has been registered against the BJP MLA.