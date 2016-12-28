Mid-day meal horror: 5-year-old falls into boiling pot of sambar, struggles bravely until death

The meal was cooked in this kitchen before being served at the entrance. (IE photo By Sreenivas Janyala)

In an unfortunate incident in Nalgonda district of Telangana, a five-year-old schoolboy fell into a hot pot filled with boiling sambar while standing in queue to have its mid-day meal. The school authority rushed him to the hospital where he died. However, the tiny tot set great example of courage while struggling for life during treatment after he was scalded, reported The Indian Express.

Balguri Jayawardhan was admitted to Eduloor Primary School last month. On the day of mishap on December 24, the students were waiting for the food that was late than the daily routine. The 190 schoolchildren were getting impatient as they awaited for permission from the teachers who were holding them back in the classrooms to prevent a rush. When the kitchen finally opened, the children made a queue having Jayawardhan on the second number. Just as the student ahead of him reached out for his plateful, he tumbled into a pot filled to the brim with Sambar, just taken off the fire. He was pulled out by the cooks almost at once but till then tha boy was scalded from the neck to the ankles. He was taken to the Government Hospital at Nalgonda, where doctors gave him initial treatment and told his father to rush him to Osmania where the boy died with 80 percent burns.

Jayawardhan’s portrait outside the school in Eduloor village. (IE photo By Sreenivas Janyala)

K Bujji, a member of the school staff who volunteers to manage the midday meal queues everyday, said the cook was distributing food when all of a sudden, Jayawardhan fell into the vat. Except for his head and toes, he was totally immersed in the hot sambar. Though the boy was immediately taken out by the cook but the removal of his clothes post accident proved tragic as his skin was peeled off with it, he said.

You may also like to watch this:

However, Bujji recalled the bravery he saw in the child. He said even after the severe burn, the boy was standing all the while. When an autorickshaw to take him to the hospital, the boy walked to the road and boarded it by himself. Even during the treatment, the boy cooperated the doctor at the time of consciousness.

School chairman Nagarjuna said that in spite of being told several times to use smaller vessels, the three cooks served directly from the vats. The cooks and headmistress N Uma have been suspended for negligence by Nalgonda district collector Gaurav Uppal. Meanwhile, the cooks who had been working in the school for 15 years absconded after the incident.