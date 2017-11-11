Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to attend summit in Visakhapatnam

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates will visit Andhra Pradesh to participate in the AP AgTech Summit 2017 conference to be held in Visakhapatnam during November 15-17, 2017. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates will visit Andhra Pradesh to participate in the AP AgTech Summit 2017 conference to be held in Visakhapatnam during November 15-17, 2017. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has agreed to partner with the AP government in the agriculture sector. Besides, the state government and the foundation are expected to sign an agreement to assist small and marginal farmers, focussing on newer areas including smart farming. The summit is being conducted in association with industry body CII, Dalberg Advisors, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the AP government. According to B Rajasekhar, principal secretary (agriculture), Gates is expected to attend the valedictory session on November 17, 2017.