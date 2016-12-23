Metro service on Blue Line to be briefly affected on Sunday

Trains would operate on a single line between the two stations, which fall on Blue Line (Line-3/4), for three hours on December 25, the Christmas day. (PTI)

Delhi Metro service between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha Metro station would be briefly affected on Sunday due to maintenance and repair work.

“The Metro train services will be run on single line for about three hours i.e, from 12 noon to 3 PM between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha Metro station of Line–3/4 (Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida City Center/Vaishali),” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said.

The official further said this was to facilitate the scheduled track maintenance work on up-line (going towards Dwarka) between these two stations, which has to be undertaken during day time only due to ambient temperature constraints.

“During this period, the frequency will be almost same as per Sunday time table on entire Line-3/4 whereas, a shuttle train service will be provided between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha station (to and fro) through down Line at a frequency of eight minutes,” statement issued by DMRC said.

For rest of the day, train services on the line will be as per routine, it added.